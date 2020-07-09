Cops hunt for Shahed



A mobile court conducted by RAB seals off Mirpur Branch of Regent Hospital in the capital on Wednesday on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 test reports. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Law enforcers are trying to arrest the chairman of the Regent Hospital Md Shahed, who is directly involved in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.A high official of the Immigration Department told the Daily Observer that all check posts have asked to stop Md Shahed from fleeing the country.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said in parliaments the government will find out allirregularities in Regent Hospital over coronavirus test through investigation."The government has taken initiatives in every step, we'll dig out all the irregularities, we've already arrested the culprits," she said.The law enforcers are also trying to find out in how many ways Md Shahed, chairman of the Regent Hospital, defrauded people. RAB suspects that the owner and chairman of the hospital had been using his establishment to mislead the public as well as the law enforcement agencies.A case was filed against 16 people, including the managing director and chairman of Regent Hospital, for their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.Meanwhile, the chairman, managing director and seven others are on the run. At least 32 different types of cases were filed against Md Shahed.Shahed is as popular as the Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya. The elite force also arrested Papiya last year.Inspector Faisal of RAB filed the case with Uttara West Police Station on Tuesday night, Officer-in-Charge of the police station, Tapan Chandra Saha, said on Wednesday.Moreover, the hospital used to charge patients for the tests and treatment despite having an agreement with the government on carrying out tests and providing treatment for free.Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam, who led the drive, said the Regent Hospital authorities issued more than 10,000 Covid-19 test results. Around 4,200 samples were tested at different government labs. The regent Hospital prepared fake reports of the rest of the samples and handed those to people.The hospital authorities took Tk 3,500 for each test, meaning they embezzled more than Tk 3.5 crore, despite having an agreement with the government on conducting tests and providing free treatment, Sarwar said."The licence of the hospital expired in 2014. The ICU of the hospital is not up to the standard, it was like a regular ward. We found surgical items, which expired five to six months ago, at the hospital's medicine store," he said.