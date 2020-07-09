Embezzlement Case Court grants one-day  remand to Shahid, sends Nipa to jail





Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondal passed the order as the Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Mohammad Hossain, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the couple before the court.

The DB sought a ten-day remand for Shahid for interrogation and in another prayer to put Nipa in jail until completion of the investigation.

A team of detectives on Monday arrested Shahid and Nipa from Noakhali-Lakshmipur border area.

Two cases were filed against them with Paltan Police Station.

DB said, the couple had shut down the brokerage house on June 22 and went into hiding with the money.















