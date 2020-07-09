Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:57 PM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Embezzlement Case Court grants one-day  remand to Shahid, sends Nipa to jail

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Court Correspondent

The Managing Director of Crest Securities, Md Shahid Ullah, was placed on a one-day remand and his wife (Director) Nipa Sultana Nupur was sent to jail by a Dhaka Court on Wednesday for embezzling a huge amount of money of several thousand clients.
 Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondal passed the order as the Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Mohammad Hossain, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the couple before the court.
The DB sought a ten-day remand for Shahid for interrogation and in another prayer to put Nipa in jail until completion of the investigation.
A team of detectives on Monday arrested Shahid and Nipa from Noakhali-Lakshmipur border area.
Two cases were filed against them with Paltan Police Station.
DB said, the couple had shut down the brokerage house on June 22 and went into hiding with the money.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Embezzlement Case Court grants one-day  remand to Shahid, sends Nipa to jail
English medium school guardians demand 50pc waiver of tuition fees
A quarter tarnishing BD's image by sending people abroad illegally: MoFA
Eviction of students: Mess owner remanded
Imran to join Xi to shore up support for Nepal’s PM
Families of each dead person to get Tk 1.5 lakh
Charges pressed against Papia, husband in arms case


Latest News
Regent chairman barred from leaving country
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft