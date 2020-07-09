Video
Thursday, 9 July, 2020
English medium school guardians demand 50pc waiver of tuition fees

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

A section of guardians demanded 50 percent waiver of tuition fees at all English medium schools due to the ongoing coronavirus situation as the authorities are conducting online classes for their students.
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum made the demand at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Wednesday.
The forum is putting forward demands as many parents of English medium school students who are working with private institutions or operating small or medium businesses are facing huge financial losses in the time of coronavirus crisis.
AKM Ashraful Haque, convenor of the forum, and its member secretary AZM Salahuddin placed a six-point demand during the press conference.
They said that studentship of any students should not be cancelled due to delayed or non-payment of tuition fees in this crisis. Ensuring education quality at all English medium schools by formulating an acceptable policy, formation of school managing committee with representation from guardians, keeping the tuition and other fees of English medium schools at an acceptable level and formation of an autonomous regulatory body to oversee the activities of English medium schools are among the demands put forward by the forum.    —Agencies


