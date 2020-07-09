Sporadic orison as flood situation improves further in Bâ€™putra basin





Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said the major rivers were flowing below the danger marks (DMs) at all 10 major monitoring points in seven affected northern districts where most of the displaced people returned homes.









Meanwhile, the district administrations have further intensified relief activities in the flood affected areas of Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts in the Brahmaputra basin.

Talking to this correspondent, Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion have been reported from around 50 points alongside the major rivers in Kurigram, Gaibandha and Lalmonirhat districts.

"All flood control embankments and structures are remaining safe in the flood-hit districts under the BWDB's Rangpur zone where riverbank protection works continuing at 21 points and the same will begin at other vulnerable points soon," he said.

