Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:57 PM
Sporadic orison as flood situation improves further in Bâ€™putra basin

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

RANGPUR, July 8: Sporadic incidents of riverbank erosion have been reported as the flood situation improved further during the last 24 hours ending at 9:00am on Wednesday with continuous fall in water levels of the major rivers in the Brahmaputra basin.
Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said the major rivers were flowing below the danger marks (DMs) at all 10 major monitoring points in seven affected northern districts where most of the displaced people returned homes.




Meanwhile, the district administrations have further intensified relief activities in the flood affected areas of Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts in the Brahmaputra basin.
Talking to this correspondent, Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion have been reported from around 50 points alongside the major rivers in Kurigram, Gaibandha and Lalmonirhat districts.
"All flood control embankments and structures are remaining safe in the flood-hit districts under the BWDB's Rangpur zone where riverbank protection works continuing at 21 points and the same will begin at other vulnerable points soon," he said.
Following further sharp falls in their water levels, the Brahmaputra was flowing below the DMs by 56cm at Noonkhawa and 41cm at Chilmari while Dharla by 33cm at Kurigram and Ghaghot by 47cm at Gaibandha points at 9:00am on Wednesday.    —BSS



