Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:57 PM
Dhakaâ€™s air quality dips again â€˜in absence of rainâ€™

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked the second worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) again on Wednesday morning for 'lack of rain'.
The air quality of the mega city has been showing significant improvement for the last several days due to rain.
It had an AQI score of 154 at 10:26 am and its air quality was classified as 'unhealthy'.
When the AQI scores between 151 and 200, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may start experiencing more serious health effects.
China's Chengdu and Pakistan's Karachi occupied the first and third spots in the list of cities with AQI scores of 156 and 154 respectively.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3).    —UNB


