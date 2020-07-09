

Regent Hospital scam a shocking eye - opener



This particular incident depicts the grim reality of the health care services of private hospitals in our country. However, here the million dollar question is why was the DGHS authority silent for so long? Did these delinquencies happen with their consent? It is to be noted that the owner of Regent Hospital had evidently proven a fraud and a businessman of dubious repute. In their website, the chairman delivered a message that their primary motto is "Always caring towards all patients". But the reality portrays a completely different picture. They robbed money from their patients in exchange with poor services and false test reports!



Furthermore, different media sources have exposed that the Regent owner sometimes revealed his identity as an APS to Prime Minister, sometimes as a secretary and even sometimes as a retired Colonel for making cash and practicing corruption. How come someone can use so many false identities for corruption to such an extent? It is obvious that it cannot be possible without a political clout and blessing of the party in power. But this man should have been brought under justice long ago.











Now as the main culprit has been identified, we call for exemplary punishment to be handed out to him. The law enforcers should arrest him as soon as possible. This kind of moral bankruptcy is completely intolerable amid a deadly pandemic. Moreover, we suggest investigating more on the corruption of private hospitals. It is quite sure that there are other private hospitals running their businesses without having any licence. Now, the DGHS should co-operate the law enforcers to locate the hospitals run illegally in the name of providing healthcare facilities.



