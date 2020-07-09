Video
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:57 PM
Violence upturns against women and children amid C-19 outbreak

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Dear Sir

Disappointing news has published in the media that various forms of violence against women and children have increased amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Different research reports, including Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, show that about 480 women and girls have been victims of violence during March, April and May of the COVID-19 time.

According to the report, 101 women and girls were raped while 25 gang-raped and seven were killed after rapes. Besides, 15 were attempted to be raped. However, Manusher Janno Foundation said a total of 4249 women and 456 children have had to face domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Media reports also said the number of crimes took a nosedive as most of the people stayed inside. Bangladesh was no different as far as the crimes on the streets are concerned. There have been fewer cases of theft, looting, mugging and kidnapping. However, the number of cases of domestic violence, especially against women and children, has increased alarmingly.





While many groups, organizations, and government agencies have been established to identify, prevent, and treat such violence but our response to these problems is not optimally successful. A coordinated, cross-disciplinary synthesis of what we know, how we know it, and the necessary right steps is sorely needed to effectively address these issues.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



