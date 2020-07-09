

Possible dengue outbreak in Bangladesh



Dengue has a wide spectrum of infection outcome. Symptomatic illness can vary from dengue fever to the more serious dengue haemorrhagic fever. Dengue Haemorrhagic fever is a more severe form, seen only in a small proportion of those infected. Dengue Shock Syndrome is a dangerous complication of dengue infection and is associated with high mortality. Severe dengue occurs as a result of secondary infection with a different virus serotype. Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, zika virus, chikungunya, yellow fever, among others spread mostly during the monsoon season.



These mosquitoes thrive in areas with stagnant water, including puddles, water tanks, containers, and old tires. Dengue fever is not an infectious disease. Doctors prescribe medicines for pain and vomit. Sometimes saline is given. Dengue patient has to take normal and liquid food and sufficient water repeatedly. The only way to control dengue is to destroy Aedes mosquito. To do so, we should keep our surroundings neat and clean and free of stagnant water. Patients infected with dengue must be covered with the mosquito net at all times to prevent spread. Anyone sleeping during daytime must use mosquito net. Everyone should come forward and take effective measures to destroy all breeding ground. Initiative has to be from all the citizens themselves.



In Bangladesh, last year's dengue outbreak was unprecedented. All alertness of the front line fighters are now focussed on dealing with the Covid-19 cases. Patients who affected with other ailments are discouraged to visit hospitals since there is every chance of infection. Till now the case number in Dhaka is not much, last year it was Den-3 strain, there is every possibility that other strain could emerge any time. The risk is huge for people living outside Dhaka, since we are yet not concentrating on districts level.



Even out-patient departments in public hospitals are panicked, not always working as usual. Some doctors scared of coronavirus have stopped visiting patients, without corona negative certificates. In such a situation, if dengue infection reaches the last year's level in the coming monsoon, it could trigger yet another health crisis. August and September are the months to look for.



We have to understand that there is no alternative but to raise awareness in destroying the breeding grounds for mosquitoes to bring the dengue menace to an end. We all have to work together to end this. City corporations are applying law to reduce the number of mosquito breeding sources, now it's the turn of all citizens to comply. If each and every one becomes conscious, dengue fever can surely be eradicated from our country.Climate change and erratic pattern of rainfall, humidity is leading to longer breeding spells for the mosquitoes and diminishing disease incubation time.



This is leading dengue epidemics to become much more unpredictable in terms of when and where they occur, and their scale, overwhelming our already corona burdened health system. In addition to awareness campaigns, local and central health authorities should make conscious efforts to involve the civil society in the design, development, delivery, surveillance and continuous evaluation of public health policies. This way, Bangladesh can once again lead by example in terms of public health achievements.



This year, dengue fever outbreak may become alarming in Bangladesh where there is panic all over due to corona virus.The challenges could be there is lack of doctors and trained nurses, adequate beds in the hospitals, dengue testing kits in the market. However, a common issue faced by patients last year was that, though free treatment was declared for dengue patients in the government hospitals, private hospitals were charging a handsome amount from the patients. There could be confusion between diagnosis of dengue and COVID-19, while the dengue season generally peaks from rainy season, the density of mosquitos in the capital has increased manifold compared to last year when the country witnessed the worst dengue outbreak in history.



The primary preventative measure to reduce dengue infections is the control of mosquito populations. Divisional distribution in studies showed that Dhaka is at the highest risk consisting of more than 50% of all other divisions followed by Khulna and Chittagong. City corporations have to be precise if we want to combat the situation. There planning should be closely monitored and evaluated. Now is the time for practical implication of planning.



One practical and recommended environmental management strategy is to eliminate unnecessary containers that collect water such as plastic jars, bottles, cans, tires, and buckets in which mosquito can lay their eggs. This strategy is called source reduction. When container habitats are removed and water storage containers are covered to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside them, mosquitoes have fewer opportunities to lay eggs and cannot develop through their life stages.



Once a patient is diagnosed as dengue positive, 50 metre radius around his house should come under anti mosquito drive.Message towards citizens must be clear, either the habitants should have to clean their premises or have to contact City Corporation, as their men should come once informed and clean households. Under construction buildings need to be looked after. Source reduction can be effective when performed regularly, especially when members of a community are mobilized and educated about vector control.



Self-awareness can help us a lot to combat the disease as always "prevention is better than cure". It could be fatal if we don't take immediate measures. Only depending on government authorities won't curb it down. Along with government, private sector must come forward and involve all groups of people.









Zubair Khaled Huq is a Family Medicine, Gerontology Public Health Specialist





