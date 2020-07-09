

Impact of school uniforms on children’s education

Uniforms do not merely inspire students on how to follow school dress code. It also creates a more cohesive and polished behaviour of students. School management can easily identify own students by observing uniforms.



It expresses solidarity. When students feel connected and there is a sense of connectedness, engagement amongst themselves naturally increases. School uniforms help dramatically to cut down the time for students as well as parents who help younger kids get dressed. Uniforms have the potential to inhibit students' creativity and self-expression.

These purposes of school dress is to ensure a sense of identity and pride, cohesion and good order in the school, allowing all students to feel equal, preventing bullying and competition on the basis of clothing. Strengthening the spirit of community, encouraging students to develop self-dignity in their appearance, encouraging students to present themselves appropriately for a particular study role are some good sides of wearing school dress.

Educationists theorize that students may become unfocussed by their different clothing with fashion trends and status symbol. But before applying common dress code, schools should be aware that some students may wish to observe particular religious and cultural requirements while complying with the school dress code. These could include head coverings, facial hair, clothing lengths, and adornments such as certain jewellery. Schools should discuss these requirements with students and parents to ascertain their cultural and religious significance and how they might be accommodated within the school's dress code policy.



In Kenya, a research result on school uniform indicates that a strong positive impact of receiving a school uniform on student's school participation. Giving a uniform reduces school absenteeism by 6.4 percentages from 43%. This is a major reduction in absenteeism from a baseline school attendance level. Dropout rates may drastically reduce if students are provided school dress.

In the 16th century, England was the first nation to require school uniforms. During that time argument for school uniforms was to reducing peer pressure to have latest designer clothing and saving parent's money. Students with same school dress would take school study more seriously instead of worrying about what they're wearing. It creates no scope to bullying other poor students in regard to their clothes.

Impact of school uniforms on children’s education

However as against this idea some claim that the rebellious students will alter their uniforms, forcing teachers to spend more time policing the uniforms every day. Bullies will also continue to persecute their victims over non-clothing-related subjects such as height, weight, hair and so forth. Furthermore if an older student physically attacks a younger one, a description of the attacker will be of little use, given that everyone else in the school is wearing the same clothing.

However, Research on South Asian School with uniform revealed that student attendance, academic achievement and behavioural excellence have been improved a lot after introducing uniform. Our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman enacted the Children Act, 1974 for the protection, development and survival of our children and to give them a space where they can grow with a sense of belongingness for our motherland with a uniform ideology.



In July 1998, President Clinton in a speech at the annual convention of the American Federation of Teachers, stating that "uniforms help children "feel free" and reduce crime and violence". By having students dress the same way, it is promoting the idea that they are all part of something bigger than themselves individually. Uniforms allow students to give a visible identity.

School uniforms ensure that all students, attending a school, wear practical clothes that are appropriate for both learn and play. School uniforms are specially designed to allow students to take part in a range of educational and sporting activities. School uniforms may act as a level playing field among students from different socioeconomic backgrounds, ranging from rich to poor. Uniforms ensure that all students wear the same thing no matter what their financial situation is. At school, all students should be seen as equal amongst their peers. School uniforms allow teachers and staff to quickly distinguish between students and strangers and avoid latest and often more expensive fashion trends of school students.

In Bangladesh, many of the urban schools have their uniform, except a few in slum areas. But in rural areas of Bangladesh, still we find some schools including religious educational institutions having no school dress. School management may take a snapshot of benefits of school dress for the schools especially established in rural Bangladesh.



Uniforms teach students that what they wear and how they look matters and that it's not just all about their own personal preferences. Ultimately, wearing a uniform can be seen as something that students do to receive respect by presenting themselves nicely. Wearing a school uniform also teaches students respect for management because it's something they do because they are told to and because it distinguishes them from the others. There are other ways for students to express themselves outside of just their apparel. We know students with uniforms are viewed positively for their self-expression. If we really want a bully free atmosphere in schools, we need to cover 100% school dress in our rural and urban schools to create a sense of belongingness and patriotism for our motherland.

Dr Md Shamsul Arefin is a

former senior secretary

















Children in developing countries face numerous barriers to accessing school dress. Bangladesh is not an exception. Uniform provides a complete sense of belongingness and contributes positively to the behaviour of students. For instance, it is believed that when students wear uniforms, they feel more professional and thus behave accordingly. When all students are dressed in regulated uniforms, there is less focus on fashion in the classroom and more focus on learning.Uniforms do not merely inspire students on how to follow school dress code. It also creates a more cohesive and polished behaviour of students. School management can easily identify own students by observing uniforms.It expresses solidarity. When students feel connected and there is a sense of connectedness, engagement amongst themselves naturally increases. School uniforms help dramatically to cut down the time for students as well as parents who help younger kids get dressed. Uniforms have the potential to inhibit students' creativity and self-expression.These purposes of school dress is to ensure a sense of identity and pride, cohesion and good order in the school, allowing all students to feel equal, preventing bullying and competition on the basis of clothing. Strengthening the spirit of community, encouraging students to develop self-dignity in their appearance, encouraging students to present themselves appropriately for a particular study role are some good sides of wearing school dress.Educationists theorize that students may become unfocussed by their different clothing with fashion trends and status symbol. But before applying common dress code, schools should be aware that some students may wish to observe particular religious and cultural requirements while complying with the school dress code. These could include head coverings, facial hair, clothing lengths, and adornments such as certain jewellery. Schools should discuss these requirements with students and parents to ascertain their cultural and religious significance and how they might be accommodated within the school's dress code policy.In Kenya, a research result on school uniform indicates that a strong positive impact of receiving a school uniform on student's school participation. Giving a uniform reduces school absenteeism by 6.4 percentages from 43%. This is a major reduction in absenteeism from a baseline school attendance level. Dropout rates may drastically reduce if students are provided school dress.In the 16th century, England was the first nation to require school uniforms. During that time argument for school uniforms was to reducing peer pressure to have latest designer clothing and saving parent's money. Students with same school dress would take school study more seriously instead of worrying about what they're wearing. It creates no scope to bullying other poor students in regard to their clothes.However as against this idea some claim that the rebellious students will alter their uniforms, forcing teachers to spend more time policing the uniforms every day. Bullies will also continue to persecute their victims over non-clothing-related subjects such as height, weight, hair and so forth. Furthermore if an older student physically attacks a younger one, a description of the attacker will be of little use, given that everyone else in the school is wearing the same clothing.However, Research on South Asian School with uniform revealed that student attendance, academic achievement and behavioural excellence have been improved a lot after introducing uniform. Our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman enacted the Children Act, 1974 for the protection, development and survival of our children and to give them a space where they can grow with a sense of belongingness for our motherland with a uniform ideology.In July 1998, President Clinton in a speech at the annual convention of the American Federation of Teachers, stating that "uniforms help children "feel free" and reduce crime and violence". By having students dress the same way, it is promoting the idea that they are all part of something bigger than themselves individually. Uniforms allow students to give a visible identity.School uniforms ensure that all students, attending a school, wear practical clothes that are appropriate for both learn and play. School uniforms are specially designed to allow students to take part in a range of educational and sporting activities. School uniforms may act as a level playing field among students from different socioeconomic backgrounds, ranging from rich to poor. Uniforms ensure that all students wear the same thing no matter what their financial situation is. At school, all students should be seen as equal amongst their peers. School uniforms allow teachers and staff to quickly distinguish between students and strangers and avoid latest and often more expensive fashion trends of school students.In Bangladesh, many of the urban schools have their uniform, except a few in slum areas. But in rural areas of Bangladesh, still we find some schools including religious educational institutions having no school dress. School management may take a snapshot of benefits of school dress for the schools especially established in rural Bangladesh.Uniforms teach students that what they wear and how they look matters and that it's not just all about their own personal preferences. Ultimately, wearing a uniform can be seen as something that students do to receive respect by presenting themselves nicely. Wearing a school uniform also teaches students respect for management because it's something they do because they are told to and because it distinguishes them from the others. There are other ways for students to express themselves outside of just their apparel. We know students with uniforms are viewed positively for their self-expression. If we really want a bully free atmosphere in schools, we need to cover 100% school dress in our rural and urban schools to create a sense of belongingness and patriotism for our motherland.Dr Md Shamsul Arefin is aformer senior secretary