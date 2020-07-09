Temporary Prachanda-Oli truce

NEW DELHI, July 8: Following Chinese intervention, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and his rival in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' have agreed for a temporary ceasefire before Wednesday's intra-party meeting aimed at ending the political impasse in the Himalayan state.

A crucial meeting of Nepal's ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was on Wednesday postponed once again for Friday, amidst intra-party rifts and calls for his resignation over his style of functioning and anti-India statements. The meeting of the Nepal Communist Party's 45-member powerful Standing Committee was scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Top NCP leaders, including Prachanda, have been seeking Oli's resignation. According to them, Oli's recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate". -ET