Snake kills 1.2m Indians

NEW DELHI, July 8: An estimated 1.2 million people have died from snake bites in India in the past 20 years, a new study has found. Nearly half of the victims were between 30 and 69 years old, and a quarter of them were children, the study says.

Russell's vipers, kraits and cobras were responsible for most deaths. The remaining deaths were caused by at least 12 other species of snakes. Half of the deaths occurred in the monsoon season between June and September, when snakes are known to come out. And most victims were bitten in the legs. The study, published in the open access journal eLife, was conducted by leading Indian and international experts. It's based on data collected from India's ambitious Million Death Study. -BBC











