Intellectuals warn over free speech





American linguist and activist Noam Chomsky, veteran women's rights campaigner Gloria Steinem, authors J.K. Rowling and Salman Rushdie, and journalist Fareed Zakaria were among the signatories. The letter on "justice and open debate" was published by Harper's Magazine and will appear in many leading global publications.

It supported ongoing demonstrations against police brutality and racial inequality that have spread from the United States across the world, following outrage over the death of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd. -REUTERS

















LONDON, July 8: More than 150 world renowned academics, writers and artists signed a letter published on Tuesday expressing support for global anti-racism protests while lamenting an "intolerant climate that has set in on all sides".American linguist and activist Noam Chomsky, veteran women's rights campaigner Gloria Steinem, authors J.K. Rowling and Salman Rushdie, and journalist Fareed Zakaria were among the signatories. The letter on "justice and open debate" was published by Harper's Magazine and will appear in many leading global publications.It supported ongoing demonstrations against police brutality and racial inequality that have spread from the United States across the world, following outrage over the death of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd. -REUTERS