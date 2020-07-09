Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:55 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Boundary with China under negotiation not demarcated, says Bhutan

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

NEW DELHI, July 8: The boundary between Bhutan and China is under negotiation and has not been demarcated, the Royal Bhutanese embassy in India has said.
"24 rounds of ministerial-level boundary talks held, 25th round delayed due to COVID. All disputed areas to be discussed in next round, to be held as soon as mutually convenient," the Royal Bhutanese embassy said in a statement.
Bhutan's statement comes amid reports of Chinese claims over Sakteng wildlife sanctuary in eastern Bhutan. Weeks after China provoked India in Ladakh, China is now eyeing land on the roof of the world -- Bhutan. China has laid claim to the Sakteng wildlife sanctuary.
One of Bhutan's many protected areas, spread across 650 square kilometres of land, is located in the eastern-most part of the kingdom. It falls in the Trashi- gang district. This sanctuary is said to be a lost world of bio-diversity waiting to be discovered. It houses a wide diversity of terrestrial ecosystems, and it his home to isolated nomadic tribes.
Beijing says this sanctuary is on Chinese land. This the first public instance of China making border claims in eastern Bhutan. It happened at a virtual meeting of the Global Environment Facility (GEF).
A proposal to develop the sanctuary was made at this meeting. China called the area 'disputed' and opposed the request. China stated the reason behind this that "the Sakteng wildlife sanctuary is located in the China-Bhutan disputed areas which is on the agenda of China-Bhutan boundary talk" and "China opposes and does not join the council decision on this project."
However, this area was never featured as a disputed area in the many boundary talks between China and Bhutan. Chinese maps as old as 1962 show this sanctuary and surrounding areas as lying with Bhutan.
China is using the same overused two-word answer to justify its claim -- historical precedent. This sanctuary was once a part of Tibet. A 1715 agreement between the Tibetan local government and Bhutan affirmed Tibet's sovereignty over it. However, Bhutanese herders were still allowed to use and develop these grasslands.
So in 1949, it officially became a part of Bhutan and has since lawfully belonged to Bhutan. Since 1984, Bhutan and China have held 24 comprehensive boundary talks and signed several resolutions and not once was the Sakteng sanctuary brought up during these talks or disputed by China.    -ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Temporary Prachanda-Oli truce
Snake kills 1.2m Indians
Intellectuals warn over free speech
India govt panel to probe 3 Gandhi family trusts headed by Sonia Gandhi
Boundary with China under negotiation not demarcated, says Bhutan
FBI chief: China ‘greatest threat’ to US
Australia locks down 5 million
US tops 3 million infections


Latest News
Regent chairman barred from leaving country
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft