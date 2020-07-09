Boundary with China under negotiation not demarcated, says Bhutan





"24 rounds of ministerial-level boundary talks held, 25th round delayed due to COVID. All disputed areas to be discussed in next round, to be held as soon as mutually convenient," the Royal Bhutanese embassy said in a statement.

Bhutan's statement comes amid reports of Chinese claims over Sakteng wildlife sanctuary in eastern Bhutan. Weeks after China provoked India in Ladakh, China is now eyeing land on the roof of the world -- Bhutan. China has laid claim to the Sakteng wildlife sanctuary.

One of Bhutan's many protected areas, spread across 650 square kilometres of land, is located in the eastern-most part of the kingdom. It falls in the Trashi- gang district. This sanctuary is said to be a lost world of bio-diversity waiting to be discovered. It houses a wide diversity of terrestrial ecosystems, and it his home to isolated nomadic tribes.

Beijing says this sanctuary is on Chinese land. This the first public instance of China making border claims in eastern Bhutan. It happened at a virtual meeting of the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

A proposal to develop the sanctuary was made at this meeting. China called the area 'disputed' and opposed the request. China stated the reason behind this that "the Sakteng wildlife sanctuary is located in the China-Bhutan disputed areas which is on the agenda of China-Bhutan boundary talk" and "China opposes and does not join the council decision on this project."

However, this area was never featured as a disputed area in the many boundary talks between China and Bhutan. Chinese maps as old as 1962 show this sanctuary and surrounding areas as lying with Bhutan.

China is using the same overused two-word answer to justify its claim -- historical precedent. This sanctuary was once a part of Tibet. A 1715 agreement between the Tibetan local government and Bhutan affirmed Tibet's sovereignty over it. However, Bhutanese herders were still allowed to use and develop these grasslands.

So in 1949, it officially became a part of Bhutan and has since lawfully belonged to Bhutan. Since 1984, Bhutan and China have held 24 comprehensive boundary talks and signed several resolutions and not once was the Sakteng sanctuary brought up during these talks or disputed by China. -ANI

















