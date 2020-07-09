FBI chief: China ‘greatest threat’ to US





The director of the FBI has said that acts of espionage and theft by China's government pose the "greatest long-term threat" to the future of the US. Speaking to the Hudson Institute in Washington, Christopher Wray described a multi-pronged disruption campaign.He said China had begun targeting Chinese nationals living abroad, coercing their return, and was working to compromise US coronavirus research. "The stakes could not be higher," Wray said."China is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to become the world's only superpower by any means necessary," he added. The head of the FBI said that China is pushing its preferences in the US election as part of broad intelligence operations, whose economic impact he called unprecedented. -AFP