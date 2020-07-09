Australia locks down 5 million

Australia orders five million people locked down for at least six weeks in its second-biggest city Melbourne to combat a surge in coronavirus cases. "We can't pretend" the crisis is over, says Daniel Andrews, premier of Victoria state, after its capital reports 191 new cases in 24 hours.

The restrictions in the Melbourne metropolitan area would begin at midnight Wednesday and last at least six weeks, while Victoria state will effectively be sealed off from the rest of the country a day earlier. It is the first such spike in Australia since the virus was believed surpressed countrywide in April, and a brutal reminder that risks remain even as life returns to normal. -AFP







