Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:55 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

50m Africans pushed into poverty

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Nearly 50 million Africans could be driven into extreme poverty in the economic fallout of the pandemic, the African Development Bank (AfDB) says. Roughly a third of the continent -- 425 million people -- was already expected to live below the international poverty line of $1.90 per day in 2020, the AfDB says in its African Economic Outlook, forecasting that the situation would further deteriorate.
Roughly a third of the continent -- 425 million people -- was already expected to live below the international poverty line of $1.90 per day in 2020, the AfDB said in its African Economic Outlook, forecasting that the situation would further deteriorate.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Temporary Prachanda-Oli truce
Snake kills 1.2m Indians
Intellectuals warn over free speech
India govt panel to probe 3 Gandhi family trusts headed by Sonia Gandhi
Boundary with China under negotiation not demarcated, says Bhutan
FBI chief: China ‘greatest threat’ to US
Australia locks down 5 million
US tops 3 million infections


Latest News
Regent chairman barred from leaving country
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft