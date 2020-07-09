50m Africans pushed into poverty

Nearly 50 million Africans could be driven into extreme poverty in the economic fallout of the pandemic, the African Development Bank (AfDB) says. Roughly a third of the continent -- 425 million people -- was already expected to live below the international poverty line of $1.90 per day in 2020, the AfDB says in its African Economic Outlook, forecasting that the situation would further deteriorate.

