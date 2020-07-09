Video
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:55 PM
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

Three persons including two girls committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Natore, on Monday.
BARISHAL: Two lovers reportedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in Indukani Village under Jalla Union in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Prince, 25, and his lover Trishna, 17, of the same area.
According to locals, although Prince was married, he continued maintaining relation with Trishna. As a family feud arose, they committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree.  
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Wazirpur Police Station (PS) Helal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police recovered the bodies.  
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Baraigarm Upazila of the district on Monday evening failing to bear abdominal pain.
Deceased Tanjila Khatun Shilpi, 16, was a tenth grader of Gopalpur High School. He was the daughter of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Gopalpur Village in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Iyarul Islam said Tanjila had long been suffering from abdominal pain as well as other diseases. She had been given treatment several times but she was not cured.
The family members had taken preparations to take her to India for better treatment. But, the corona-caused situation delayed the plan, the UP member added.
However, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room in the evening.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family without an autopsy following their application.
Sub-Inspector of Baraigram PS Sanwar Hossain confirmed the incident










