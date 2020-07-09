Video
Two found dead in two districts

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Two unidentified persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Manikganj and Barishal, in two days.
MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a jute field in Singair Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.  
Police sources said locals saw the body in Sanail Chawk area at around 10:30am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
An unnatural death case was filed with Singair Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Singair PS Inspector Abul Kalam confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the floating body of a woman from Naya Bhanguly River in Hizla Upazila of the district on Tuesday. The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hizla PS Asim Kumer Sikder said locals saw the floating body in the river Jamtala area at noon, and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.










