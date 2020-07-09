Three murdered in three districts





BRAHMANBARIA: An elderly man was hacked to death allegedly by his son in Bancharampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Humayun Kabir, 75, was a resident of Paratali Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the deceased's son Rajib, 32, has some mental problems. He demanded Tk 1,000 from his father.

The father gave him Tk 100 instead of 1,000 that made him angry. Later, he hit his father in the head with a machete, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Bancharampur Model Police Station (PS) Inspector.

KUSHTIA: A farmer was killed by a bullet fired by police during a clash in Kumarkhali Upazila of the district on Monday.

Over 50 people including six cops also received injuries in the clash that took place in Sandiara Bazar area at around 11am.

The deceased was identified as Billal Hossain, 48, son of Mofazzal Hossain of Sandiara Village.

Police and local sources said Panti Union Awami League General Secretary Samiur Rahman Sumon and an industrialist Mamun of Dasa Village had long been at loggerhead over establishing supremacy in the area.

As a Sequel to the conflict, both groups locked in a clash in the morning.

Being informed, police rushed in and fired rubber bullets to disperse the feuding groups, leaving Billal, a supporter of Sumon, critically injured.

He was declared dead at the upazila health complex. Six policemen and over 50 people were injured in the clash.

They are undergoing treatment at different hospitals including Sadar Hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mostafizur Rahman said additional police have been deployed in the area to fend off further violence.

The situation is now under control, the ASP added.

MYMENSINGH: A minor girl was killed by her maternal uncle in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Raina, 4, was the daughter of Russel Mia of the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka PS Mohammad Mainuddin said Asadul alias Ashu, 35, son of Mohammad Ali of Garortek area, visited his sister's house in the evening, and brought Raina to his house.

Later, he killed the girl and fled the scene.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Ashu from Seedstore area on Monday noon.

During the primary interrogation, he confessed the killing.

The deceased's father lodged a case with the PS in the afternoon in this connection, the OC added.















