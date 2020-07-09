

Tidal surge submerges croplands, low areas

JAMALPUR: Flood situation in the district has improved significantly but damaged standing crops.

Department of Agriculture Extension office sources said standing crops on 4,455 hectares of land have been damaged by flood water out of 13,343 hectares submerged crops.

The office said the agriculture suffered a loss of Tk 43,52, 66,000. The office said the damaged crops are Transplanted Aman seedbed on 196 hectares, Aush on 1,228 hectares, jute on 2,459 hectares, vegetable on 4,95 hectares, sesame on 21 hectares, green chilli on 39 hectares, maize on 12 hectares and ground nut on five hectares.

During the last 24 hours, water level in Jamuna dropped by 23cm and was flowing 10cm below the red mark (19.50 meter) at Bahadurabad Ghat Point at 12 on Tuesday..

District Relief and Rehabilitation Office sources said flood water affected around four lakh people in 351 villages in 49 unions in all the seven upazilas of the district.

According to district administration, flood situation has improved, and people who left houses due to flood have started returning home.

HATIYA, NOAKHALI: Entering through the broken guide-dam, the flash flood caused by full-moon tidal water at Hatiya Upazila has inundated Char Ishwar, Sukhchar, Nolchira and Nizumdwip unions in the district.

In 15 villages, 10,000 people have been marooned; they are living in an inhuman condition.

The water level of the Meghna at the Hatiya point swelled abnormally due to heavy raining incessantly for the last few days and full-moon deluge.

Since Friday last, the deluge has been continuing to hit Char Ishwar, Sukhchar, Nolchira and Nizumdwip. It inundated 15 villages and marooned their inhabitants.

Chairman of Sukhchar Union Kamal Uddin said the high level of full-moon tidal water started entering his union since Friday night; Maksudia Village, Abdul Gafur Village, Moulavir Village, Chandali Village, Muldi Village, Kadir Sarderer Village and Kaharpara Village were flooded.

He added the tide took the route to his union through the broken parts of the guide-dam.

The chairman informed that, in his union, half a kilometre of the guide-dam was broken by Cyclone Amphan; through the broken parts, water entered, submerging standing crops and floating away fishes of the fishery projects.

Acting Chairman of Char Ishwar Rashed Uddin said over the last four days, through the broken parts of the dam, tidal water entered 1, 2, 3 and 4 no. wards; Talukdar Village, Farazi Village, Badsha Mia Haji Village, Pandit Village, Jele Coloni Para, Moulavi Village and Panchayat Village were inundated.

He further said few years back, three and a half a kilometres of the dam was damaged by strong tidal current and cyclonic surge in his union; now tidal water easily enters his union as the broken parts of the dam were not repaired. Huge areas of cropland and fisheries were destroyed.

Chairman of Nolchira Union Humayun Kabir Bablu said one kilometre stretch of the guide-dam has been lying unrepaired for a long time in his union; entering tidal water through the broken parts of the dam damaged houses, croplands and fisheries.

Executive Engineer of Water Development Board of Noakhali Md. Nasir Uddin said people in three-four unions of Hatiya Upazila were marooned due to heavy raining and tide in the last few days. He warned the water level is likely to continue increasing for the next two/three days.

The Meghna is flowing above the danger mark at the Hatiya along the Bay of Bengal; every day, low-lying areas, houses and croplands are being inundated; fishers are being damaged.

He pointed out there are not the existence of one and a half kilos of dam at Sukhchar Union and another six kilos in Nolchira and Char Ishwar unions; in the last fiscal year, a total of Tk 5 core was sought from the ministry concerned, but it was not granted; so the broken parts of the dam were not repaired.

He further said a project proposal of Tk 2,132 crore has been sent to the ministry concerned for raising guide-dam in different areas to evade river erosion. After passing the project, the work will be started, he assured.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Aman seedbeds on 36,000 hectares of land in Bauphal Upazila of the district have been submerged by heavy rainfall and tidal surge.

Local sources said that the low-lying and char areas of Chandradwip Union went under tidal water from the last Friday.

Upazila Agriculture Office sources said this year, 37,000 hectares of land have been undertaken for preparing Aman seedbeds in the upazila.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Moniruzzaman said the farmers have been advised to take measures to save their seedbeds.

















