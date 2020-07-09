Couple get different results on corona tests





Local Journalist Omprakash Agarwal and his wife first gave their samples to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex for coronavirus test on June 29 and later on July 1, they again provided their samples for another test done under the auspices of the district press club.

The results of their first test came positive for coronavirus while the later one came negative.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Selim Mia said the first test result submitted on June 29 is right and the other one is wrong.

The samples were collected on July 1 might have not been collected properly, the CS added.

The couple are now undergoing treatment at their home in Akkelpur Upazila.

Meanwhile, 57 more people contracted coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 511 here.

So far, 231 corona patients have been recovered from the virus in the district.















JOYPURHAT, July 8: A journalist and his wife in the district have got different results for coronavirus in separate tests within 48 hours here.Local Journalist Omprakash Agarwal and his wife first gave their samples to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex for coronavirus test on June 29 and later on July 1, they again provided their samples for another test done under the auspices of the district press club.The results of their first test came positive for coronavirus while the later one came negative.Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Selim Mia said the first test result submitted on June 29 is right and the other one is wrong.The samples were collected on July 1 might have not been collected properly, the CS added.The couple are now undergoing treatment at their home in Akkelpur Upazila.Meanwhile, 57 more people contracted coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 511 here.So far, 231 corona patients have been recovered from the virus in the district.