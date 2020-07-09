Lack of coordination makes identifying corona cases difficult in Pabna





According to field sources, this coordination lacking has been hampering the process in tallying actual number of cases and patients. Individually different organisations are engaged in collecting samples and reports. They are not keeping contact with the Civil Surgeon (CS) office.

In many cases, it is being reported that the common people are being misled for misinformation.

According to the CS office, 26 more cases of COVID-19 infection were identified on Sunday at Ishwardi; another report said, the figure is 86; other one said, it is 131. Based on different reports, 243 COVID-19 positive cases were registered on the day.

Though the samples were collected in different days and times, the authorities of Polymerase Chain Reactor (PCR) laboratory failed to examine the reports. The PCR lab sources passed the blame on the contradictory figures, being manufactured by individual organisations.

When contacted with the CS office, Coordinator Dr. Mahmudur Rahman said, different organisations are collecting samples in their capacities. These are being tested in different PCR labs. They collect the tested reports individually. There is no coordination with the CS office at all.

On the other hand, due to lack of relative coordination between the administration and the Health Department, there has been growing anger among the people. Pabna Community Hospital was initially selected for corona patient's treatment. But it was closed for lack of doctors, nurses and management inefficiency.

Later, Pabna General Hospital was selected. The case is the same again: no proper treatment and inefficient doctors; rather, a group of young doctors were assigned to treat. In this backdrop, the role of the CS office is under question.

Now Pabna people are passing very concerning days.

Officially, a total of 638 samples were collected with corona positive. A total of

4,766 reports were received. By this time, a total of 149 patients were cured and

8 patients died. At present, 317 patients are in home quarantine in the district.

Dr. Ramdulal Bhowmick, a senior physician in the district town, said, it is a very painful situation; there is no coordination and communication among different organisations, authorities concerned and the CS office.

All information on corona cases should be channelled through the CS office, he suggested.

He further said, most of the officials and authorities are not sincere; they are avoiding their responsibilities.

There is a big gap ranging from the sample collection to delivering the tested reports, he further pointed out.

People get reports 10-15 days after the sample collection dates. "How will they get preventive measures or safe tips from them?' he said again.

Although there are facilities for launching a PCR lab, there is no PCR lab in Pabna. Samples are sent to other districts including Khulna and Dhaka. So it takes so much time for getting results.















