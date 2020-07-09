Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:54 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Lack of coordination makes identifying corona cases difficult in Pabna

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Naresh Madhu

PABNA, July 8: Lack of an effective coordination among all individuals and authorities concerned has created a cumbersome situation in tracing and identifying corona cases in the district.
According to field sources, this coordination lacking has been hampering the process in tallying actual number of cases and patients. Individually different organisations are engaged in collecting samples and reports. They are not keeping contact with the Civil Surgeon (CS) office.
In many cases, it is being reported that the common people are being misled for misinformation.
According to the CS office, 26 more cases of COVID-19 infection were identified on Sunday at  Ishwardi; another report said, the figure is 86; other one said, it is 131. Based on different reports, 243 COVID-19 positive cases were registered on the day.
Though the samples were collected in different days and times, the authorities of Polymerase Chain Reactor (PCR) laboratory failed to examine the reports. The PCR lab sources passed the blame on the contradictory figures, being manufactured by individual organisations.
 When contacted with the CS office, Coordinator Dr. Mahmudur Rahman said, different organisations are collecting samples in their capacities. These are being tested in different PCR labs. They collect the tested reports individually. There is no coordination with the CS office at all.
On the other hand, due to lack of relative coordination between the administration and the Health Department, there has been growing anger among the people. Pabna Community Hospital was initially selected for corona patient's treatment. But it was closed for lack of  doctors, nurses and management inefficiency.
Later, Pabna General Hospital was selected. The case is the same again:  no proper treatment and inefficient doctors; rather, a group of young doctors were assigned to treat.  In this backdrop, the role of the CS office is under question.
Now Pabna people are passing very concerning days.
Officially, a total of 638 samples were collected with corona positive. A total of
4,766 reports were received. By this time, a total of 149 patients were cured and
8 patients died. At present, 317 patients are in home quarantine in the district.
Dr. Ramdulal Bhowmick, a senior physician in the district town, said, it is a very painful situation; there is no coordination and communication among different organisations,  authorities concerned and the CS office.
All information on corona cases should be channelled through the CS office,  he suggested.
 He further said, most of the officials and authorities are not sincere; they are avoiding their responsibilities.
There is a big gap ranging from the sample collection to delivering the tested reports, he further pointed out.
 People get reports 10-15 days after the sample collection dates.   "How will they get preventive measures or safe tips from them?' he said again.
Although there are facilities for launching a PCR lab, there is no PCR lab in Pabna. Samples are sent to other districts including Khulna and Dhaka. So it takes so much time for getting results.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Netrakona Nari Progati Sangha distributed food items among
Two found dead in two districts
Three murdered in three districts
Tidal surge submerges croplands, low areas
Barapukuria coal miners formed a human chain in Parbatipur Upazila
Couple get different results on corona tests
Lack of coordination makes identifying corona cases difficult in Pabna


Latest News
Regent chairman barred from leaving country
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft