Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:54 PM
latest
Home Sports

Barca say CAS 'dismiss' Neymar appeal by Santos

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

MADRID, JULY 8: Barcelona say they have been cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over claims of fraud during the 2013 signing of Neymar from Brazilian club Santos.
In the case that came before the CAS Santos claimed Barcelona owed them over 61 million euros ($69 million) from the 2013 transfer.
"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed the appeal made by Santos to FIFA in which the Brazilian club claimed a payment of 61,295,000 euros in damages from FC Barcelona and the corresponding sporting bans with regards to the transfer of Neymar Jr." The CAS also ordered Santos to pay Barcelona's court costs and cleared the Catalan club of making any illegal payments.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'I'm president, coach and player' says Ibrahimovic after inspiring Milan
Barca say CAS 'dismiss' Neymar appeal by Santos
Juve miss chance to stretch lead
Chelsea cling on to win five-goal thriller
BLM movement forces English cricket to face 'uncomfortable truths'
India's cricket boss Ganguly opposes four-day Test plan
CWI not worried about local umpiring in England
Tigers may resume training this month


Latest News
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft