Barca say CAS 'dismiss' Neymar appeal by Santos

MADRID, JULY 8: Barcelona say they have been cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over claims of fraud during the 2013 signing of Neymar from Brazilian club Santos.

In the case that came before the CAS Santos claimed Barcelona owed them over 61 million euros ($69 million) from the 2013 transfer.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed the appeal made by Santos to FIFA in which the Brazilian club claimed a payment of 61,295,000 euros in damages from FC Barcelona and the corresponding sporting bans with regards to the transfer of Neymar Jr." The CAS also ordered Santos to pay Barcelona's court costs and cleared the Catalan club of making any illegal payments. -AFP









