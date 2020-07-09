Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:53 PM
latest
Home Sports

CWI not worried about local umpiring in England

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
BIPIN  DANI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) board is not worrying about the umpiring in England.
Local umpires and the match-referee are officiating in the three-Test series beginning at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday.  
Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough are the on field umpires for the first Test, and Michael Gough is a TV umpire. These three umpires will be rotated for on field and third umpire duty in the second and the third Test (Manchester July 16-20 and July 24-28).  Reserve Umpire is Alex Wharf and the Match Referee is Chris Broad.
"The current ICC requirement arrangement is for only local umpires and we are happy with it", Ricky Skerritt, the president of the CWI, speaking exclusively, said.
"Umpiring is a tough job, no matter where the umpire hails from". "However, we trust that the ICC professional umpires always do their best under whatever circumstance".
"Unintended errors may occur, but hopefully not too many. We are not worries about umpiring", he further added.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'I'm president, coach and player' says Ibrahimovic after inspiring Milan
Barca say CAS 'dismiss' Neymar appeal by Santos
Juve miss chance to stretch lead
Chelsea cling on to win five-goal thriller
BLM movement forces English cricket to face 'uncomfortable truths'
India's cricket boss Ganguly opposes four-day Test plan
CWI not worried about local umpiring in England
Tigers may resume training this month


Latest News
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft