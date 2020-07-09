Tigers may resume training this month





Cricket remains on hold in the country since mid-March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, 14 international matches of Bangladesh have also been postponed, including series against Pakistan, Australia, Ireland and Sri Lanka.

"We have prepared all the cricketing venues in the country. We may start the training of the national team at the end of this month if the coronavirus situation gets better. We are yet to finalize an exact time. Everything depends on the coronavirus situation. We may start training before Eid if the situation allows," Akram told the media. "We have prepared pitch, indoor facilities and dressing rooms. Now we only are waiting for the situation to get better," he added.

A bunch of cricketers had applied to BCB to allow them individual training at the field. BCB, however, denied it keeping in mind the safety of everyone involved. -UNB

















