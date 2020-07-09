BFF to launch grassroots football development plan



AstroTurf ground. photo: BFF

The commitment will be to support the development of Grassroots Football initiatives, activities and programmes throughout Bangladesh.

The concept will be to encourage as many players, coaches, officials and people as possible through football to participate in coordinated and organised grassroots programmes.

The Honourable president of the BFF Kazi Salahuddin commented: "Not every grassroots player may make a National team player, but every National Team player started out from Grassroots Football."

The BFF will organise and manage four (4) Nationwide Grassroots Football hubs. These are Dhaka, Feni, Nilphamari and Madaripur.

The football hubs will be connected to the BFF and Asian Football Confederation recently newly developed AstroTurf facilities.

The amenities will be the central focus for the delivery of Grassroots Football activities in the region and will focus on providing initiatives to all with a weekly balanced and structured programme.

Over the coming weeks the Technical Department will be formulating all plans at all the four Grassroots Football Hubs.

Over the coming weeks the BFF Technical Department will be contacting all Grassroots Football Hubs to certain information and start the process.

You are requested to contact with Hasan Mahmud, Manager of Grassroots Football in Bangladesh Football Federation (Mobile: 01709660515, E-mail:















