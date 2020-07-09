Video
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:53 PM
CWAB wants club to clear 50 percent payment of DPL

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) wants the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) clubs to clear the 50 percent payment of the players, considering their sufferings due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.
In an online meeting, that was attended by its president and BCB director Naimur Rahman Durjoy and secretary Debbroto Paul along with a few national and first class cricketers, CWAB requested Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to consult with the participating clubs about the payment.
The tournament was halted after just one round as the outbreak of COVID-19 left the whole country stranded.
The clubs were bound to pay the one third of the payment of the players before the commencement of DPL, considered as the most coveted cricket tournament of the country.
But at least five clubs didn't comply with the rules set by the BCB, leaving the players in frustrating state.
"We held an online meeting yesterday where along with our president Naimur Rahman Durjoy, a few national and first class cricketers were present.
We decided to urge the BCB to consult with the DPL clubs about paying 50 percent payment of the players.
For most the players, DPL is the only earning source and the situation is such that there is no guarantee whether it will be held in this year," CWAB secretary Debbroto Paul told the BSS here today.
"At the invitation of CWAB, CCDM chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed and CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury reiterated their assurance of all possible cooperation to the cricketers," he said.
Paul also said that they request the BCB to start the cricket season with DPL when the cricketing activities will begin.
"We requested BCB to start the season with DPL when the cricketing activities will start. In that case, the players will be relieved," he added.
Meanwhile, the meeting unanimously came to the decision that BCB will be
making the final decision regarding the resumption of the DPL and national team's practice and tours after monitoring the
current coronavirus situation.     -BSS


