Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:52 PM
China opens security office in HK

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

HONG KONG, July 8: China opened a new office on Wednesday for its intelligence agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for the first time under a tough new security law, in a public display of its tightening control over the finance hub.
The new base is located in a rapidly converted hotel overlooking the city's Victoria Park, a location that has hosted pro-democracy protests for years, including an annual vigil marking Beijing's deadly Tiananmen crackdown.
A plaque bearing the security agency's name was unveiled early Wednesday in front of Hong Kong government and mainland officials -- including Beijing's top envoy to the city and the commander of the Chinese army barracks in Hong Kong.    -AFP


