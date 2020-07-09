SC functions to continue virtually





The meeting also decided to introduce the division bench of the High Court instead of the current single seat in the next week.

Judges of the Appellate and High Court division joined the meeting held through video conference from 4:00pm to 7:00pm with Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain in the chair.

The meeting also decided to increase the number of single judge bench of the High Court from the existing 13 in order to hear and dispose of more cases through virtual hearings.









Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday afternoon urged Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain to immediately resume the regular functions of courts across the country for the interest of lawyers and litigants.





