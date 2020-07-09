

Journalist Rashidunnabi Babu passes away

He died at 8:35pm while undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital at Panthapath in the capital.

In his 45 years in the profession, he served many important newspapers and held responsible positions at Dainik Amar Desh, Dainik Bangla, Banglar Bani, Desh Bangla, Ajker Kagoj, Ittefaq, Samakal, Jugantar, NTV, Channel One, Inquilab and Saptahik Purnima. He was editor of Dainik Shokaler Khobor.

Most recently, he was the editor of the Dainik Amar Din.

















Journalist Rashidunnabi Babu, senior member of Jatiya Press Club and Dhaka Union of Journalists, passed away on Wednesday.He died at 8:35pm while undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital at Panthapath in the capital.In his 45 years in the profession, he served many important newspapers and held responsible positions at Dainik Amar Desh, Dainik Bangla, Banglar Bani, Desh Bangla, Ajker Kagoj, Ittefaq, Samakal, Jugantar, NTV, Channel One, Inquilab and Saptahik Purnima. He was editor of Dainik Shokaler Khobor.Most recently, he was the editor of the Dainik Amar Din.