5-yr jail for marketing fish products with harmful chemicals





Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim placed the bill in the parliament on Wednesday.

The bill was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the respective ministry for further scrutiny and to report back to the House. The committee was asked to submit its report before the parliament in 30 working days.

As per the proposed law, the punishment for violation of the law is minimum five years' imprisonment, fine of Tk five lakh or both.









According to the existing Fish and Fish Products (Inspection and Quality Control) Ordinance, 1983, the punishment is maximum six months' imprisonment, Tk 5,000 fine or both.

While placing the proposed law, Minister Rezaul Karim said the bill has been framed for the protection and expansion of export market of Bangladeshi fish and fish products, and for supplying quality products to local markets.



A bill titled "The Fish and Fish Products (Inspection and Quality Control) Bill, 2020" was placed in the parliament in a bid to ensure tougher punishment for marketing and exporting fish products mixed with harmful chemicals.Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim placed the bill in the parliament on Wednesday.The bill was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the respective ministry for further scrutiny and to report back to the House. The committee was asked to submit its report before the parliament in 30 working days.As per the proposed law, the punishment for violation of the law is minimum five years' imprisonment, fine of Tk five lakh or both.According to the existing Fish and Fish Products (Inspection and Quality Control) Ordinance, 1983, the punishment is maximum six months' imprisonment, Tk 5,000 fine or both.While placing the proposed law, Minister Rezaul Karim said the bill has been framed for the protection and expansion of export market of Bangladeshi fish and fish products, and for supplying quality products to local markets.