Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:52 PM
Seven Regent Hospital staff on five-day remand

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Court Correspondent

Seven Regent Hospital employees were placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.
Another accused named Kamrul Islam was sent to Tongi juvenile correction centre as he was not matured.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shadbir Yeasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order as Inspector Md Alamgir Gazi of Uttara West Police Station, also investigation officer of this case, produced the accused before the court seeking a seven-day remand each.
The accused,  who were placed on remand  -- Md Ahasan Habib, admin officer of Regent hospital, Md Ahsan Habib Hasan, X-ray technician, Hatim Ali, medical technologist, Rakibul Hasan Sumon, project admin of Regent Head office, Amit Banik, HR admin manager of head office, Abdus Salam, driver of head office, and Abdur Rashid Khan, executive officer of head office.
A case was filed against 16 people including the managing director and chairman of Regent Hospital for their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.
Inspector Faisal of RAB filed the case with Uttara West Police Station on Tuesday night.
Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sealed off the head office of Regent Group and its hospitals in the city's Uttara and Mirpur after they were found involved in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from Covid-19 patients.
A mobile court of the elite force conducted drives at the head office of the group and the Uttara branch of its hospital separately on Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, RAB also conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital and arrested eight people for issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from Covid-19 patients.


