Amu made coordinator of 14-party alliance

Senior politician and Awami League (AL) advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu has been made the coordinator and spokesperson of the central 14-party alliance.AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader confirmed the matter in an online briefing from his official residence on Wednesday.Quader said Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appointed Amir Hossain Amu as spokesperson with the consent of other leaders of the 14-party alliance.The post fell vacant after the death of Awami League presidium member Mohammed Nasim on June 13.