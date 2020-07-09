Lockdown produces positive results at North Kattali in CCC





North Kattali, a Ward of CCC, has been put under lockdown since June 17 last for 21 days. When contacted Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram said, "We have an encouraging outcome of the lockdown on North Kattali Ward."

Rabbi said before the lockdown the rate of infection in the Ward was 145 in one lakh residents of the locality. So, it was declared as a Red Zone.

But after the lockdown, the rate of infection had dropped to 25 in one lakh residents of the Ward, Rabbi said.

Civil Surgeon confirmed that the North Kattali had now been declared as Yellow Zone.

Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon office will estimate afresh of the infection of all the Wards of the CCC. The Wards will be declared as Red, Yelow and Green zones afresh.

North kattali was put under lockdown on June 17 last as it had been declared as a Red Zone by the Chattogram Civil Surgeon office. As many as 20 points of entry to North Kattali with 78,000 inhabitants have remained closed since that day.

The residents of this Ward were not allowed to exit the area anyhow. But emergency works were out of the purview of the lockdown. All essentials were supplied to the residents during the 21-day-long lockdown by CCC authorities.

In this connection, a control room was opened in the Ward. Everything was available for the residents as they called over phone. Besides, more than 200 law enforcers worked in two shifts in the Ward.

The CCC has declared ten Wards of the City Corporation as Red Zones with more than 60 Covid-19-infected patients in a Ward over the last 14 days.

The other nine Wards of the Red Zones are Lalkhan Bazar, Chawkbazar, Dewanbazar, Jamalkhan, Enayet Bazar, North Halishahar, North Middle Halishahar, South Middle Halishahr and South Halishahar.















