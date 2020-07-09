Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:52 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Lockdown produces positive results at North Kattali in CCC

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 8: A 21-day lockdown imposed on a Ward of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) to curb the spread of coronavirus yielded an encouraging results.
North Kattali, a Ward of CCC, has been put under lockdown since June 17 last for 21 days.  When contacted Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram said, "We have an encouraging outcome of the lockdown on North Kattali Ward."
Rabbi said before the lockdown the rate of infection in the Ward was 145 in one lakh residents of the locality. So, it was declared as a Red Zone.
But after the lockdown, the rate of infection had dropped to 25 in one lakh residents of the Ward, Rabbi said.
Civil Surgeon confirmed that the North Kattali had now been declared as Yellow Zone.
Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon office will estimate afresh of the infection of all the Wards of the CCC. The Wards will be declared as Red, Yelow and Green zones afresh.
North kattali was put under lockdown on June 17 last as it had been declared as a Red Zone by the Chattogram Civil Surgeon office.  As many as 20 points of entry to North Kattali with 78,000 inhabitants have remained closed since that day.  
The residents of this Ward were not allowed to exit the area anyhow. But emergency works were out of the purview of the lockdown. All essentials were supplied to the residents during the 21-day-long lockdown by CCC authorities.
In this connection, a control room was opened in the Ward. Everything was available for the residents as they called over phone. Besides, more than 200 law enforcers worked in two shifts in the Ward.
The CCC has declared ten Wards of the City Corporation as Red Zones with more than 60 Covid-19-infected patients in a Ward over the last 14 days.
The other nine Wards of the Red Zones are Lalkhan Bazar, Chawkbazar, Dewanbazar, Jamalkhan, Enayet Bazar, North Halishahar, North Middle Halishahar, South Middle Halishahr and South Halishahar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lives at risk as trafficking in faulty masks, other gear surges: UN
China opens security office in HK
SC functions to continue virtually
Journalist Rashidunnabi Babu passes away
5-yr jail for marketing fish products with harmful chemicals
Seven Regent Hospital staff on five-day remand
Amu made coordinator of 14-party alliance
Lockdown produces positive results at North Kattali in CCC


Latest News
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft