Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:52 PM
Impact of C-19 pandemic

90pc NGOs, CSOs in resource shortage

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

About 90 percent grassroots-level civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-government organisations (NGOs) that raise awareness, distribute relief and create employment opportunities are now facing huge resource shortage due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Of them, about 77 percent organizations are facing various difficulties while operating on limited scale maintaining social distance.
Around 68 percent of the organisations cannot afford to provide safety equipment such as PPE, face masks and hand sanitizers to their field workers.
A perception survey conducted by Citizens' Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, a civil society think tank of the country, gave the information on Wednesday.
While disseminating the survey report at a programme held on Wednesday, the speakers urged the government to provide resources to the grassroots-level CSOs in tackling the ongoing corona pandemic.
Renowned economist Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, also the convener of the platform, presented the findings from a perception survey on the experiences from the current situation at the grassroots level.
Country Director of The Hunger Project-Bangladesh Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar chaired the event.
Adviser of BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health (JPGSPH) Dr Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury, Distinguished Fellow of CPD Prof Mustafizur Rahman, Executive Director (ED) of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) Rasheda K Choudhury, ED of Rupantar Swapan Kumar Guha, ED of Association of Voluntary Action for Society-AVAS Rahima Sultana Kazal, Chief Executive of SKS Foundation Rasel Ahmed Liton, Chief Executive of Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) Arifur Rahman, ED of Friends in Village Development Bangladesh (FIVDB) Bazle Mustafa Razee, ED of Mukti Nari O Shishu Unnayan Sangstha Momtaz Ara Begum and ED of Association for Community Development (ACD) Salima Sarwar also spoke at the event.
Dr Debapriya said the grassroots-level CSOs and NGOs were not involved in government policies and procedures during this challenging time.
They are playing critical role in delivering the SDGs, particularly providing support to the marginalised communities. It is important that the government provides financial assistance and policy incentives for local CSOs and NGOs to tackle this uncertain period.
Their position at the grassroots level has so far received little national recognition. Their contributions are not adequately published and disseminated through media as well. This gap in information flow needs to be filled quickly, he added.


