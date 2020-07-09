RMG workers get Tk 84cr as aid from Labour Ministry





State Minister of Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian on Wednesday disclosed this at the 12th board meeting of the Fund at Ministry conference room.

According to the Ministry, around Tk 84 crore has been given to the RMG workers as assistance. Of the fund, Tk 78.05 crore was given to the relatives of 3,920 deceased workers while Tk 1.96 crore was provided to 685 sick workers as medical assistance.

At the same time, Tk 1.07 crore financial support was provided to 535 meritorious children of the workers for higher education.

Director General of the fund Amir Hossain informed the meeting that since July 2016, Tk 224.12 crore was deposited in the Fund. After distribution among the workers and their families, around Tk 125 crore is still in the fund.

It's a unique fund with 0.03 per cent of export value of products including garments which is deposited directly to the Fund through Bangladesh Bank.

Secretary KM Abdus Salam of the Ministry, Inspector General of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments Shivnath Roy, BKMEA Vice Presidents Mohammad Hatem and Morshed Sarwar and Jatiya Sramik League President Fazlul Haque Montu, among others, were present.

















