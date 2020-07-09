Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:51 PM
latest
Home Business

Amazon, Google face tough rules in India’s e-commerce

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Amazon, Google face tough rules in India’s e-commerce

Amazon, Google face tough rules in India’s e-commerce

NEW DELHI, July 6: India's latest e-commerce policy draft includes steps that could help local startups and impose government oversight on how companies handle data.
The government has been working on the policy for at least two years amid calls to reduce the dominance of global tech giants like Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc. Under rules laid out in a 15-page draft seen by Bloomberg, the government would appoint an e-commerce regulator to ensure the industry is competitive with broad access to information resources. The policy draft was prepared by the ministry of commerce's department for promotion of industry & internal trade.
The proposed rules would also mandate government access to online companies' source codes and algorithms, which the ministry says would help ensure against "digitally induced biases" by competitors. The draft also talks of ascertaining whether e-commerce businesses have "explainable AI," referring to the use of artificial intelligence.
India's roaring digital economy, with half a billion users and growing, is witnessing pitched battles in everything from online retail and content streaming to messaging and digital payments. Global corporations lead in each of these segments, while local startups have sought help from a sympathetic government that recently banned dozens of apps backed by Chinese technology giants.
The ministry will offer the draft policy for stakeholder comments on a government website.
There's a tendency among some of the leading companies to exercise control over most of the information repository, the draft said.
"It is in the interest of the Indian consumer and the local ecosystem that there are more service providers" and that "the network effects do not lead to creation of digital monopolies misusing their dominant market position," it said.
On the issue of where data is stored, the draft leaves open the question of which e-commerce platforms would have to keep information locally.
"Government, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, will define the categories of e-commerce that would require mirroring or localization," the draft said.
Hosting data overseas has been a sticking point in previous drafts, which sparked criticism for being heavy-handed in helping local startups at the expense of others.
E-commerce companies will be required to make data available to the government within 72 hours, which could include information related to national security, taxation and law and order, it said.    -Bloomberg


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese factories to face headwinds in next phase of post-lockdown recovery
AirAsia’s future in doubt due to virus; share price tumbles
UAE Central Bank to launch new overnight deposit facility
Gold above $1,800 an ounce, first time since 2011
Amazon, Google face tough rules in India’s e-commerce
Pubali Bank holds branch managers’ online confce
DBBL approves 25pc dividend
Export gloom sours Pakistan’s prized mango season


Latest News
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft