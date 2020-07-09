Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:51 PM
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

Pubali Bank holds branch managers’ online confce

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Pubali Bank Ltd recently held an online conference with the participation of  482 branch managers', all regional managers and all division heads and executives across the country with a view to keeping the banking system smooth and dynamic during and after the current crisis, says a press release.
Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pubali Bank Ltd. called upon all the officers to provide safe banking services in compliance with the health rules in the current situation. He emphasized the need to work together to protect the post-corona banking sector as well as to prevent corona and provide credit facilities to productive industries for economic development.
He also urged the implementation of incentive package adopted by the government.
Additional Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury and Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Mohammad Ali delivered speeches at the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese factories to face headwinds in next phase of post-lockdown recovery
AirAsia’s future in doubt due to virus; share price tumbles
UAE Central Bank to launch new overnight deposit facility
Gold above $1,800 an ounce, first time since 2011
Amazon, Google face tough rules in India’s e-commerce
Pubali Bank holds branch managers’ online confce
DBBL approves 25pc dividend
Export gloom sours Pakistan’s prized mango season


Latest News
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft