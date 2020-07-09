Pubali Bank holds branch managers’ online confce





Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pubali Bank Ltd. called upon all the officers to provide safe banking services in compliance with the health rules in the current situation. He emphasized the need to work together to protect the post-corona banking sector as well as to prevent corona and provide credit facilities to productive industries for economic development.

He also urged the implementation of incentive package adopted by the government.

Additional Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury and Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Mohammad Ali delivered speeches at the conference.















