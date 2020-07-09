Huawei endows the digital adaptability of students





This initiative was announced in a virtual inauguration ceremony that took place on July 8, 2020. Mustafa Jabbar, Minister, PTD, Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh attended the ceremony as the chief guest, according to press release.

The event was also attended by Md. Nur-Ur-Rahman, Secretary, Posts and Telecommunications Division, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh; Dr. Md. RafiqulMatin, Managing Director, Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL); Beatrice Kaldun, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh; Jasmine Jui, CEO, Bijoy Digital; Halima Begum, Head Teacher, T&T Boys High School, Banani, Dhaka and Zhang Zhengjun, CEO, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the schools across Bangladesh have been shut down to maintain social distancing, and it leads millions of children to be out of the education system. Numerous schools across the country have restarted its teaching through distance learning. However, a higher percentage of the student population across the nation do not have access to digital technology.

Thus, digital technology with complimentary access to devices can transform the education sector and increase the rate of literacy across the nation even during the pandemic.





















