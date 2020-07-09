Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:50 PM
latest
Home Business

Summit signs healthcare service deal with BSH

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Bangladesh's infrastructure conglomerate, Summit Group has signed an employee healthcare service agreement with Bangladesh Specialized Hospital (BSH) to combat Covid-19. Along with Summit its partner JERA, Japan's energy company, have provided four ventilators and one RT-PCR Machine to BSH. Summit Corporation and Summit Holding along with its subsidiaries employ over 6,000 people, according to press release.
On behalf of Summit Group and Bangladesh Specialized Hospital (BSH) Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Abdul Wadud and Al Emran Chowdhury respectively signed the Employee Healthcare Service Agreement at the virtual signing ceremony.
Founder Chairman of Summit Group of Companies Muhammed Aziz Khan said, "Employees of Summit are its best assets. I am delighted that we are signing this healthcare service agreement with BSH that would take care of our Bangladeshi employees, staff and workers given COVID care is absolutely in short supply in the world."
President of JERA Satoshi Onoda said, "We are contributing to the development of Bangladesh through our energy businesses together with Summit Power International, our key partner. This initiative was prompted by a request from Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Group, which supports measures to combat COVID-19 in Bangladesh. I sincerely hope that the provided medical supplies will help combat COVID-19 in the country and that the situation will improve as quickly as possible."
Summit's subsidiaries includes power generation, tele-communication, Internet connectivity, energy import and port management infrastructures which have been identified as "essential services" by the Government of Bangladesh during this lockdown. The employees of Summit have been providing infrastructural services continuously in this unprecedented time. To support the employees of Summit and their dependents, the organisation has made this strategic healthcare agreement with BSH.
Vice-Chairmen of Summit Group Md Farid Khan and Md Latif Khan; Directors Azeeza Aziz Khan, Fadiah Khan and Salman Khan; Advisor Rear Admiral Riazuddin Ahmed (Retd), MD & CEO of Summit Communications Md Arif Al Islam, MD of Summit Gazipur II Power Engr Mozammel Hossain, MD of Summit Technopolis Abu Reza Khan, MD & CEO of Summit Bibiyana Power SM Noor Uddin, Chairman of BSH Dr Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury and other senior officials of BSH were present at the virtual signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese factories to face headwinds in next phase of post-lockdown recovery
AirAsia’s future in doubt due to virus; share price tumbles
UAE Central Bank to launch new overnight deposit facility
Gold above $1,800 an ounce, first time since 2011
Amazon, Google face tough rules in India’s e-commerce
Pubali Bank holds branch managers’ online confce
DBBL approves 25pc dividend
Export gloom sours Pakistan’s prized mango season


Latest News
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft