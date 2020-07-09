Summit signs healthcare service deal with BSH





On behalf of Summit Group and Bangladesh Specialized Hospital (BSH) Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Abdul Wadud and Al Emran Chowdhury respectively signed the Employee Healthcare Service Agreement at the virtual signing ceremony.

Founder Chairman of Summit Group of Companies Muhammed Aziz Khan said, "Employees of Summit are its best assets. I am delighted that we are signing this healthcare service agreement with BSH that would take care of our Bangladeshi employees, staff and workers given COVID care is absolutely in short supply in the world."

President of JERA Satoshi Onoda said, "We are contributing to the development of Bangladesh through our energy businesses together with Summit Power International, our key partner. This initiative was prompted by a request from Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Group, which supports measures to combat COVID-19 in Bangladesh. I sincerely hope that the provided medical supplies will help combat COVID-19 in the country and that the situation will improve as quickly as possible."

Summit's subsidiaries includes power generation, tele-communication, Internet connectivity, energy import and port management infrastructures which have been identified as "essential services" by the Government of Bangladesh during this lockdown. The employees of Summit have been providing infrastructural services continuously in this unprecedented time. To support the employees of Summit and their dependents, the organisation has made this strategic healthcare agreement with BSH.

Vice-Chairmen of Summit Group Md Farid Khan and Md Latif Khan; Directors Azeeza Aziz Khan, Fadiah Khan and Salman Khan; Advisor Rear Admiral Riazuddin Ahmed (Retd), MD & CEO of Summit Communications Md Arif Al Islam, MD of Summit Gazipur II Power Engr Mozammel Hossain, MD of Summit Technopolis Abu Reza Khan, MD & CEO of Summit Bibiyana Power SM Noor Uddin, Chairman of BSH Dr Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury and other senior officials of BSH were present at the virtual signing ceremony.



























