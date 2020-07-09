Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:50 PM
latest
Home Business

Canada eyes longer-term debt as servicing costs fall on lower rates

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Canada eyes longer-term debt as servicing costs fall on lower rates

Canada eyes longer-term debt as servicing costs fall on lower rates

OTTAWA, July 8: Canada is eyeing issuing longer-term debt to take advantage of low interest rates, and expects servicing costs to be lower this fiscal year than was
forecast last year despite the billions in emergency spending due to COVID-19, a government source said.
Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will deliver a "fiscal snapshot" on Wednesday that will outline the current balance sheet and growth expectations.
In December, Canada said it expected public debt charges to be C$23.7 billion ($17.4 billion) in the 2020-21 fiscal year starting on April 1. But a government source said the new estimate would be lower despite a much higher deficit than had been expected.
Canada's independent Parliamentary Budget Officer said the federal deficit was likely to balloon to C$256 billion ($188 billion) in 2020-21, mainly because of the spending meant to soften the blow of pandemic shutdowns, compared with a 2019-20 deficit of C$21.8 billion reported in May.
The Globe and Mail, citing two senior government officials, reported that Morneau on Wednesday would forecast a deficit of more than C$300 billion.
The Bank of Canada slashed its benchmark rate in March by a total of 1.5 per centage points to 0.25per cent. It has said it does not intend to reduce rates any further.
Canada lost one of its coveted triple-A ratings in June when Fitch downgraded it for the first time, citing the billions of dollars in emergency aid Ottawa has spent to help bridge the downturn caused by COVID-19 shutdowns.
Standard & Poor's, Moody's and DBRS still give Canadian debt the highest rating.
Issuing longer-tenure debt "makes a whole lot of sense," said Brett House, deputy chief economist at Scotiabank.
"It's an excellent idea to tilt more of the issuance towards longer-term borrowing and ... I do think there's still appetite," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. "So I would heavily encourage them to take advantage of these exceptionally low long-term yields."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese factories to face headwinds in next phase of post-lockdown recovery
AirAsia’s future in doubt due to virus; share price tumbles
UAE Central Bank to launch new overnight deposit facility
Gold above $1,800 an ounce, first time since 2011
Amazon, Google face tough rules in India’s e-commerce
Pubali Bank holds branch managers’ online confce
DBBL approves 25pc dividend
Export gloom sours Pakistan’s prized mango season


Latest News
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft