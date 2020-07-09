Video
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:50 PM
Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

July 8: Shares in Nokia (NOKIA.HE) fell up to 8per cent in Wednesday trade on concerns that the Finnish company was losing the business of its key client Verizon (VZ.N) in the United States.
Nokia, battling with China's Huawei and Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST), is trying to strengthen its 5G slate and looking especially to deployment by US telecom companies for growth.




Overnight, JP Morgan downgraded Nokia to "neutral" from "overweight", citing a potential loss of business with Verizon.
"We believe that there is a real risk Verizon will depend less on Nokia as their primary RAN (radio access network) supplier going forward," JPM said in a note, adding there were signs Verizon was using Samsung (005930.KS).
"Consider the JPM report on the Verizon-Nokia situation is based on some facts. So far, Verizon ran some tests with its vendor for its 5G RAN and I've heard that Samsung did better than Nokia," said a Seoul-based analyst, who declined to be named.    -Reuters


