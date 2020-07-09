Video
Thursday, 9 July, 2020
Walton starts exporting compressors to Turkey

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, Walton is exporting compressor, mobile phone and other appliances highlighting its big success in contributing towards the country's development.
The Minister  made this observation while inaugurating Walton's compressor export programme to Turkey in a virtual conference, arranged by the business house at its Corporate Headquarter in the capital on Tuesday night.
Walton launched the first shipment of its compressor's export to a Turkish company named 'Kargi', which is one of the leading Turkish marketing brands.
Kargi deals with imports, exports and marketing of hi-tech products and spare parts for industrial goods in domestic market with comprehensive range of customer portfolio throughout Turkey and also abroad, especially in Europe.
It has inked an agreement with Walton to become a distributor of its brand products in the Turkish market. Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Kargi's Managing Director Emin Kargi signed the deal on behalf of their companies.
The virtual conference was addressed by National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Commerce Secretary Jafar Uddin, Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan, Bangladesh Ambassador in Turkey M Allama Siddiki, Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed, Compressor's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Meer Muzahedin Islam and Walton Laptop's CEO Liakat Ali.
Walton's Executive Director Firoj Alam moderated the event.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi praised Walton's success and said, the company is producing various types of high quality appliances and high-tech products. He said Walton is exporting compressor, mobile phone and other appliances.
It's a great initiative. Walton is a giant in the electronics sector of Bangladesh, he said hoping  one day it would become the leading global brand and also a notable export brand to Europe, America and other developed countries.
NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem said, it's great news Bangladesh is exporting  leading electronics brands to Turkey.


