Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:49 PM
Stocks maintain positive trend

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Like previous day, stocks witnessed positive trends in Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as optimistic investors showed their appetite following the minimum shareholding ultimatum by the stock market regulator.
Earlier, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) issued a letter to sixty one directors of twenty-two listed companies, who failed to maintain the mandatory rule of holding a minimum two percent of shareholding of their companies' paid-up capital, as per the securities laws.
The broader DSEX index of the DSE closed the session with 32.84 points up at 4,034.65. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 4.79 points up at 928.64 and with 11.03 points up at 1,357.51 respectively.
The daily turnover in value at DSE increased to Taka 231.06 crore from Tuesday's Taka 138.57 crore and the volume of shares rose to 9.80 crore from Tuesday's 5.02 crore shares. At the DSE, price of 101 securities out of the day's 342 traded issues closed higher against 23 losing issues.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with upward trend with its major CASPI 4.40 points up at 735.82.
At the CSE, 163 issues were traded. Of those, 66 closed higher and 11 closed lower while 33.74 lakh shares worth Taka 5.23 crore changed hands.    -BSS


