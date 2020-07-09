Legal action if turnover certificate not hung at business firms





According to the Value Added Tax (VAT) and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012, the registered business firms are required to hang turnover tax certificates in their own business establishments that could be easily sighted.

But, many of the business houses are not complying with the directive, said the NBR officials. Under the circumstances, the revenue board issued directives to the field-level administration to make sure it and punish the errant firms.

The NBR has asked each commissionerate to apprise the revenue board by July 16 about the latest implementation status of the directive.

Talking to BSS, NBR member (VAT Implementation and IT) M Jamal Hossain said, "We have also given directives earlier to implement this provision of the VAT Act to check TAX evasion and motivate real VAT payers.

But, many people are not complying with this directive. For this, we've asked the field-level officials to be tough in this regard, he added.

He said the respective commissioners have been asked to take legal actions against the non-complying business institutions as well as conducting survey in each circle in this regard to identify those who are not complying with this directive.

Besides, the concerned officials have been asked to publicize this directive in various media so that the VAT payers feel motivated to pay tax. Jamal said NBR officials would now make sudden visits to any of the commissionerate to oversee the implementation of this directive. -BSS





















