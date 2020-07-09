Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:49 PM
latest
Home Business

Norway to continue support BD to improve quality of shipbuilding

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Norway to continue support BD to improve quality of shipbuilding

Norway to continue support BD to improve quality of shipbuilding

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said Norway would     continue its support to Bangladesh in its efforts to improve the quality of shipbuilding and ship recycling industry.
Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken made the remark while he attended a farewell meeting with the Industries Minister in a virtual event in the city on Tuesday, said a press release.
Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Begum Parag, among others, joined the virtual meeting.
During the meeting, they discussed various bilateral issues, including steps taken by the government to deal with Coronavirus crisis, creation of skilled manpower in shipbuilding and ship recycling industries.
They also exchanged views on how Norway can strengthening support for environment-friendly green industrialization and other issues of mutual interest including mutual cooperation in economic development and trade expansion between the two countries.
BSS adds: the outgoing Ambassador praised the initiatives taken by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to address the Corona situation.
He hoped that by implementing various activities and development plans adopted by the government during and after the Corona period, Bangladesh would be able to overcome the impact of COVID-19 quickly and achieve the desired goal of socio-economic development.
He said Norway would continue to support post Corona Bangladesh's socio-economic development journey.
Humayun said that Norway has been supporting Bangladesh's socio-economic progress since independence.
He drew the attention of the Ambassador to come forward with the investment of Norwegian entrepreneurs in emerging industries including shipbuilding and ship recycling, readymade garments, marine resources in Bangladesh.
The Industries Minister thanked the outgoing Ambassador for his significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh as a professional Ambassador.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese factories to face headwinds in next phase of post-lockdown recovery
AirAsia’s future in doubt due to virus; share price tumbles
UAE Central Bank to launch new overnight deposit facility
Gold above $1,800 an ounce, first time since 2011
Amazon, Google face tough rules in India’s e-commerce
Pubali Bank holds branch managers’ online confce
DBBL approves 25pc dividend
Export gloom sours Pakistan’s prized mango season


Latest News
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft