

Norway to continue support BD to improve quality of shipbuilding

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken made the remark while he attended a farewell meeting with the Industries Minister in a virtual event in the city on Tuesday, said a press release.

Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Begum Parag, among others, joined the virtual meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed various bilateral issues, including steps taken by the government to deal with Coronavirus crisis, creation of skilled manpower in shipbuilding and ship recycling industries.

They also exchanged views on how Norway can strengthening support for environment-friendly green industrialization and other issues of mutual interest including mutual cooperation in economic development and trade expansion between the two countries.

BSS adds: the outgoing Ambassador praised the initiatives taken by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to address the Corona situation.

He hoped that by implementing various activities and development plans adopted by the government during and after the Corona period, Bangladesh would be able to overcome the impact of COVID-19 quickly and achieve the desired goal of socio-economic development.

He said Norway would continue to support post Corona Bangladesh's socio-economic development journey.

Humayun said that Norway has been supporting Bangladesh's socio-economic progress since independence.

He drew the attention of the Ambassador to come forward with the investment of Norwegian entrepreneurs in emerging industries including shipbuilding and ship recycling, readymade garments, marine resources in Bangladesh.

The Industries Minister thanked the outgoing Ambassador for his significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh as a professional Ambassador.































