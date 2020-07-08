Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:41 AM
latest
Home Front Page

WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

GENEVA, July 7: The World Health Organization on Tuesday urged travellers to wear masks on planes and keep themselves informed as COVID-19 cases surge again in some countries, prompting new restrictions in places like Australia.
Spokeswoman Margaret Harris urged people not to be caught off-guard by resurgent local epidemics and quarantine measures, saying: "If it's anywhere, it's everywhere and people travelling have to understand that."
"This virus is widespread and people have to take that very, very seriously."  The WHO said last month that it would update its travel guidelines ahead of the northern hemisphere summer holidays but they have not yet been released.
In the meantime, travellers should "remember things will change, or may well change", Harris said at a Geneva briefing.
"We're seeing a lot of upticks, a lot of changes in different countries, countries that had successfully shut down their first transmission are seeing second upticks," she added, mentioning Australia and Hong Kong.
Lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia's second biggest city on Tuesday, confining




    Melbourne residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business, as officials scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak.
The WHO's previous guidance for travellers has included common-sense advice applicable to other settings such as social distancing, washing your hands and avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
Harris also proposed on Tuesday wearing a mask on planes, a measure which is already a requirement of many airlines.
"If you are flying, there is no way you can social distance in a plane, so you will need to take other precautions including using a face covering," she said.        -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
Corona tests being controlled to show less infections: BNP
UK sanctions Russians, Saudis, Myanmar over rights abuses
Shipping Ministry probe report submitted
Feni Civil Surgeon dies of C-19
Italy, Turkey suspend flight operations with BD for 7 days
CWASA tender for sewerage project next month
Govt orders shutdown of Regent Hospital branches


Latest News
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of Covid-19
Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Ganguly
Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Families of journalists who will die from coronavirus get Tk 3 lakh each
ALARMING: Half of Wari residents test Covid-19 positive: Mayor
Italy bans all flights from Bangladesh after Covid-19 positive found
Mayor Atiqul's eldest brother Engr Shafiqul dies
Feni civil surgeon dies from coronavirus
At a glance: All the latest Covid-19 global developments
Most Read News
55 more virus deaths reported in country
Bangladesh: A bone of contention
6 killed in exchange of fire in Bandarban
Andrew Kishore's funeral after children's return from abroad
Regent hospitals sealed off for providing fake corona reports
Occupational health and safety culture
Now Mashrafe’s wife contracts coronavirus
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Research is key to contain threats of future pandemics
Vaccine: An overview
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft