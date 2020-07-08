Video
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:41 AM
Corona tests being controlled to show less infections: BNP

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

BNP on Tuesday alleged that the government is regulating the sample test of coronavirus only to show people a lower rate of Covid-19 infections in the country.
"The corona sample test is now being controlled. A few days ago, samples of 15,000-16,000 people were being tested, but it has now come down to
    11,000-12,000. The sample test has now come down by 4,000-5,000," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
He further said, "It means the government is forcibly showing people less corona infections by controlling corona tests."
The BNP leader came up with the allegation at a virtual press conference from BNP's Nayapaltan central office.
He called upon Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader to explain  reasons  behind the sharp fall  in corona sample test at a time when the virus is spreading fast.
About providing false corona test reports and certificates by Regent Hospital, Rizvi said though the government is regulating the media, people are getting stunned seeing a few reports on corruption by the 'ruling party leaders."
Stating that Regent Hospital is owned by a ruling party leader, Rizvi said the hospital authorities embezzled huge money by giving people false positive and false negative reports of coronavirus without any test. "The leaders of Awami League could not get out of its corruption habit even at this bad time of people."
He alleged that people are not getting proper treatment at hospitals and failing to undergo corona tests. "Though the ruling party is playing a game with people's lives, no one can raise voice against it. It's a manifestation of an utter authoritarian rule."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

