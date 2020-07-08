Shipping Ministry probe report submitted





He said the cause of the accident cannot be disclosed for the sake of investigation of the case.

"The law enforcement agencies have filed cases on the issue. Report on the case will be disclosed on August 17. Until then, the law enforcement agencies will continue its investigation. As the matter is under investigation, the probe report should not be disclosed now," he said while briefing media on the issue at his ministry conference room at Secretariat.

He, however, assured the victim families to ensure proper justice in the case and implement the 20-point recommendations of the five-member probe committee formed by the Shipping Ministry led by the ministry's Joint Secretary Rafiqul Islam Khan.

The probe body submitted its report at Monday evening after completing its investigation within five working days of the accident. It was given seven working days for the work.

According to sources, master of Mayur-2 was blamed as responsible for the accident in the report.

The probe body has made 20 recommendations for safer waterways and preventing irregularities in this sector, Khalid said, adding the report cannot be disclosed for the sake of proper inquiry of the case lodged over the incident. The recommendations will be implemented gradually.

If deaths in Buriganga launch capsize are proven as murder, then the case filed over negligence will be considered as a murder one, he added.

He, however, did not say anything about the cause of accident and the responsible perons mentioned in the report.

The government is working ensure safer waterways in the country. To achieve the goal, step of introducing vessel traffic system (VTS) for the waterways has been taken. Accidents could be controlled, if the digitalized VTS system is introduced, he claimed.

He informed that they are working relocate the dockyards far away from the Sadarghat area.

Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury presented the 20-point recommendations of the committee to the journalists while Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Chairman Golam Mohammad Sadeq and probe body chief Rafiqul Islam Khan, among others, were present on the occasion.

A Dhaka-bound 'MV Morning Bird' launch carrying around 150 passengers from Munshiganj sank in after being hit by another launch 'Mayur-2' near Shyambazar in the capital on June 29.















