Italy, Turkey suspend flight operations with BD for 7 days





"The Minister of Health, Italy, Roberto Speranza, ordered the suspension of flights arriving from Bangladesh following the significant number of positive [Covid-19] cases found on the last flight which arrived in Rome yesterday," said a release of the Italian Health Ministry Tuesday.

The release also said that in agreement with the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a suspension valid for a week has been arranged during which new precautionary measures will be worked out for extra Schengen and extra EU arrivals.

After around three months, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has allowed several local and international airlines to operate international flights in different destinations. Earlier, the authority permitted local airlines including Biman

Bangladesh Airlines to operate flights in domestic destinations.

Although the private airlines have been operating their flights in three domestic destinations since June 1 this year after reopening flight operations, Biman cancelled its all domestic flights. Instead, the national flag carrier took strategy of operating charter flights at different international routes except operation of regular flights at Dhaka-London routes.

In the mean time, Biman operated several international charter flights carrying Bangladeshi expatriates and foreigners living in Bangladesh to meet up its demands and recovering the losses.

On the same day, the Turkish Airlines also cancelled its flights at Dhaka-Istanbul route until July 15 considering the current Covid-19 situation.

Although the flights between the two destinations resumed on July 3, the present Covid-19 situation has been reevaluated by the concerned authority of Turkey and announced cancellation of flights.

Following the announcement, Turkish Airlines regretted the cancellation of flights TK712/3 until July 15.

The airline authority also said that refund requests for cancelled flights will be auto refund in the GDS system. The customers were suggested to make a query call either over cell +8801844059961 or mail to

Earlier on July 6, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines cancelled its schedule flights at Dhaka-Dubai and Dhaka-Abudhabi routes till July 16.

Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relation) Tahera Khondker said that the flights were cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. But, the passengers booked for the period will be carried with special arrangement.

According to Biman officials, the authority has decided to suspend its all international schedule flights till July 16 except the Dhaka-London route. Following the decisions of the country's authorities concerned, Biman has taken the decision.

A total of 276 Bangladeshi nationals who were stranded in the country for more than three months due to Covid-19 pandemic were repatriated to Rome on Monday by a special flight of Biman, said Tahera Khandaker.

Mohibul Haque, secretary, civil aviation and tourism ministry, and Biman MD and CEO Mokabbir Hossain said they were not aware of the development.

Earlier in June, Japan put restrictions on special flights between Dhaka and Tokyo after four passengers who had travelled from Bangladesh tested positive for Covid-19 while in quarantine in Japan.

After a suspension of more than three months, the government resumed flight operations on international routes on a limited scale from June 16.

